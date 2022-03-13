Analysts Set Kering SA (EPA:KER) Price Target at €801.50

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €801.50 ($871.20).

KER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($969.57) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($896.74) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($902.17) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($836.96) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Kering stock traded up €5.30 ($5.76) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €557.10 ($605.54). 237,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The business has a 50 day moving average of €648.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €662.44. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($453.70).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

