Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 170,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,146. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

