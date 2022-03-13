InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ IPVI remained flat at $$9.73 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,094. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPVI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 97.3% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

