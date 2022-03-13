Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Down 49.8% in February

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the February 13th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JUPW. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

JUPW traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 36,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Jupiter Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

