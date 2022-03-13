Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,619 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $12.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $642.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.60 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $617.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,341 shares of company stock worth $7,606,163 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

