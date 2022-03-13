Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the February 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,403. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -499.96%.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

