Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $444.70.

Shares of ULTA traded down $10.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.51. 1,520,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.44. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

