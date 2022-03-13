Velas (VLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $498.01 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Velas has a market cap of $498.01 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002195 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004341 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,273,944,770 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

