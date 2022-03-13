Analysts Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of TVTX traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,011,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,332 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,878,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 603,578 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

