Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) PT at $45.00

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 244,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,151. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. Cohu has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cohu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cohu by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cohu by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

