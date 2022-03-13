Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $222.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,142. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.23 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

