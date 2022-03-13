Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. 32,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,081. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $50.70 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10.

