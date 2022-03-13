Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 186 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,886 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

