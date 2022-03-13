CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $3,086,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock traded down $10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $687.04. 814,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $793.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $869.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

