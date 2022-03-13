ACG Wealth Has $15.04 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.79. 2,972,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The stock has a market cap of $330.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.76 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

