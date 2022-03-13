Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. 99,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.57 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Willdan Group has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $51.00.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,833 shares of company stock valued at $822,452. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 652.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 77,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 683.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

