Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the February 13th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.4 days.

OTCMKTS CNSWF traded down $32.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,605.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,327.09 and a 12 month high of $1,919.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,677.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,715.80. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNSWF. Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,558.33.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

