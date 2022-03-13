3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

MMM stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $140.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.11. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

