Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target at $336.00

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIISY. UBS Group raised their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 336 ($4.40) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DIISY remained flat at $$13.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $17.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

