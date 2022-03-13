Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target at $336.00

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIISY. UBS Group raised their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 336 ($4.40) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DIISY remained flat at $$13.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $17.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69.

About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.