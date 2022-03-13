Brokerages Set DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) PT at $15.40

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
DCGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.59. 206,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,656. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.26.
About DocGo (Get Rating)
Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc
