Brokerages Set DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) PT at $15.40

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.59. 206,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,656. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $10,054,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo (Get Rating)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

