Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $140.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 432,696 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,519,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,262,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,021. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

