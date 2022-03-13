Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,243,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,055,000 after acquiring an additional 82,535 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,718. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

