1,233 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.19. 134,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,892. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $136.38 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.16.

