Actinium Price Tops $0.0203 on Top Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $806,783.30 and $11,375.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 39,712,150 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

