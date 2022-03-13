Nord Finance Reaches Market Cap of $4.30 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.57 or 0.06658169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,953.22 or 0.99961669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041476 BTC.

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,660,084 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

