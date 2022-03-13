CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 21.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,800,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,449,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.29. 1,589,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,326. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.44. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.68 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

