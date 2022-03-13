CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bio-Techne by 196.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after buying an additional 152,847 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 528.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,496,000 after buying an additional 129,273 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 957.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after buying an additional 86,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $14.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.84. The stock had a trading volume of 146,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $347.88 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

