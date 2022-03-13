Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. Moody’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.500-$3.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $9.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.47. 1,271,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $286.12 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 690.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

