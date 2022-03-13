Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Up 115.0% in February

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,981,700 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the February 13th total of 4,642,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.86%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

