Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. 19,584,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,202,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

