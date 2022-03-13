SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the February 13th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get SSE alerts:

SSEZY traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 62,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,083. SSE has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

About SSE (Get Rating)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.