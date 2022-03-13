CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $6.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,271,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,675,516. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average of $138.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $235.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.