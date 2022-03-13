Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 259 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 15,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.05. 2,993,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.12. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,604 shares of company stock worth $37,299,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.