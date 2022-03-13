Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 354 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 354 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $527.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.38 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.35. The company has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.