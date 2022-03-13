Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,928. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

