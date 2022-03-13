Brokerages Set Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) PT at $33.57

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

VYGVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

VYGVF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 377,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,527. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

