Rocket Vault Price Tops $0.0651 on Major Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.88 or 0.06541624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,930.35 or 0.99913661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

