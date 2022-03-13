$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.71. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $122,670,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $13,927,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBOE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.00. 503,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,799. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average is $124.81. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

