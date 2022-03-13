CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 26 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $14.22 on Friday, hitting $585.85. The stock had a trading volume of 818,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $671.65 and its 200 day moving average is $760.97. The company has a market cap of $240.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $528.60 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

