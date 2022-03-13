Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $66.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE K traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.62. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

