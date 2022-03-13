Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE traded up $11.33 on Friday, reaching $389.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.81 and a 200-day moving average of $359.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.