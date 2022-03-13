Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Strategic Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 64,544 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 694.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 80,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 70,573 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,560,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $676,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,831 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72.

