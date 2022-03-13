Collective Family Office LLC Acquires New Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 101.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 56.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of TriState Capital stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 178,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,966. The stock has a market cap of $996.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.02. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

