Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Expands By 119.4%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X E-commerce ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. 16,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,077. Global X E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 78.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 89.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.