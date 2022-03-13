Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Expands By 119.4%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global X E-commerce ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. 16,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,077. Global X E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
