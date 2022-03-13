Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Increases By 241.0%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 241.0% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 125,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DAX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,006. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.