Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

Clarivate stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,926,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

