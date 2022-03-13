e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.10 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.73 million and $92.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00270117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001645 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,221 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,045 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

