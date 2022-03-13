Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $143.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.59.

Several analysts have commented on CNI shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.29. 1,353,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.64. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.