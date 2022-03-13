Analysts Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Price Target at GBX 952.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 952.50 ($12.48).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 940 ($12.32) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.33) to GBX 940 ($12.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.95) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.35) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

HWDN stock traded up GBX 12.60 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 761.60 ($9.98). 1,397,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 715.60 ($9.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.92). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 807.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 876.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($32,555.03). Insiders bought a total of 3,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,342 in the last ninety days.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

