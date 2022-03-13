Collective Family Office LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after buying an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,405,000 after buying an additional 1,669,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. 14,023,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,518,946. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

